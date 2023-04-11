Larry Hood, 78, of Utica, joined his bride in their heavenly home on April 3, 2023. Charles Larry Hood Sr. was born in Jackson on June 13, 1944, to Royal Sidney and Carrie Dell Hood. He grew up in his beloved Hoodtown and lived there until his last days. Larry married Earlene Puckett in 1963, and together they raised three children: Charles, Roy, and Lillian. He was also the proud granddaddy of Lauren, Nicole, Dalton, and Chase; and he was the great-granddaddy to Bryson, Dawson, and Lilliana.

Larry was a lifelong member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and served as chairman of the deacons. He was a member of the Pine Bluff No. 428 Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. Always known for being a hard worker and a self-made man, he began working by driving gravel and log trucks while he was still in high school. He owned a gas station in his early years and went on to run a successful grocery store on Main Street in Utica until he decided to try his hand in the insurance business in 1995. He served as an agent for Alfa Insurance until he retired in 2016, and his son-in-law took over the business. Retirement looked a little different for Larry than it does for most people. He kept himself busy with his rental properties, a gravel-hauling business, and his cattle farm. He was a good friend to many and was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Royal Sidney Hood Sr. and Carrie Dell McRee Hood; brothers, Sidney Hood, Carroll Hood, Robin Hood, Dale Hood; sister, Peggy Hood Catchings; son, Royal Dale Hood; and granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Hood.

He is survived by his children, Charles Larry Hood Jr. (Amanda) and Lillian Ann Gaddy (Perry); grandchildren, Lauren Whitney Hood, Dalton Alexander Gaddy (Janie), and Chase Asher Gaddy; great-grandchildren, Bryson Cole Applewhite, Dawson Allyn Gaddy, and Lilliana Jade Bridges; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A graveside service was held April 5 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Pallbearers were Royal Catchings, Wendell Catchings, David Hood, Jerry Hood, Perry Hood, and Ronnie Hood.