Catherine Annie Westrope, 77 of Wesson, passed away on April 10, 2023, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Catherine was born on May 4, 1945, to the late Holly Norris and Marie (Sullivan) Stephens. She raised six children and enjoyed being a homemaker. She also enjoyed spending time working in her flower beds, sewing, and most of all spending time with her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Westrope Sr.; brother, Sonny Stephens; sister, Gail Stephens; granddaughter, Bryanna Westrope; and great-grandson, Bryan “Bubba” Davy.

Catherine is survived by her significant other of eight years, Joe Feduccia; her daughters, Debbie Westrope Cauthen (Ron), Renee McCardle (Chris); sons, James Westrope Jr. (Melinda), Elbert Westrope (Kim), Bryan Westrope (Tina), and Thomas Westrope (Lauren); sisters, Betty Westrope (Eugene), Tonie Petranek (Dale), Trudy Martin (Alton); brothers, Hubert Stephens (Jamie), Blake Stephens (Carla); brother-in-law, Don Penn; 21 gGrandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held April 13 at Strong Hope Baptist Church in Wesson, with burial following at the Westrope Family Cemetery.