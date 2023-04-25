Lonnie Haynie Jr., 88, passed away April 5, 2023. A funeral service was held April 15 at St. James M.B. church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Greater Damascus Church Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Vera “Bee” Haynie; daughters, Sandres “Sandman” Williams, Sonya Renee Haynie; son, John Swan; brothers, Leon, Lester, and Henry L. Reed; sisters, Olivia Sandidge, Carrie Z. Henderson, Classie M. McMurray, Stephanie Y. James, and Teresa Lee-Williams; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.