Tresal Rena Piggs, 56, passed away April 2, 2023. A funeral service was held April 16 at House of Peoples Funeral Home in Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Howard; brothers, James Piggs, Jackie Piggs, Charles Piggs, Jeffery Tyrone Brown, Alvin Brown, LaKeith Brown, Donald Skaggs, and John Skaggs; sisters, Robbie Skaggs, Reader Skaggs, Leslie Skaggs, and Gloria Boston; and two grandchildren.