Otis Timothy Whitehead

Otis Timothy (Tim) Whitehead, 69, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2023, at Copiah Living Center surrounded by a most compassionate group of caregivers. In his years at Copiah Living, he kept the residents and workers entertained, and they loved him so well.

Prior to his lengthy illness, Tim was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church and jail ministries. He was known to always have a quick smile and a lots stories to tell. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 619 for 15 years.

Tim is survived by his wife, Tracy Rankin Whitehead; children, Austin and Madison Whitehead; siblings, Pam Massa and Pat Middleton; as well two grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Whitehead and Jean Posey Smith.

His family appreciates all the condolences, well wishes, and prayers.