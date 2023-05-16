Archie Franklin Lyons Jr., 85, a resident of Crystal Springs, passed away May 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services were held May 15 at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Lyons was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Harrisville to Archie Franklin Lyons Sr. and Lula Wells Lyons. He was married to Janice Bennett Lyons. Mr. Lyons was a truck driver for many years before retiring. He was a member of Gallman Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, watching westerns, wrestling, and drinking coffee. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by his parents, Archie Franklin Lyons Sr. and Lula Wells Lyons; brothers, TJ Lyon and Johnny Lyons; sisters, Emma Welch and Louise; and father-in-law, Isaac Scott Bennett Sr.

Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife, Janice Bennett Lyons; sons, Will Lyons (Misty) and Russell Lyon; brother, Dale Lyon; sister, Pernecie Welch; mother-in-law, Lucille Boatner; brothers-in-law, Isaac Scott Bennett Jr., William Ralph Bennett (Vanessa), and Michael Paul Bennett (Tina); sisters-in-law, Sandra Carol Johnson (David) and Debbie Lee McAlpin (Keith); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.