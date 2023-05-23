Gaylon Kenneth Wilbanks Sr., 86, passed away at University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Ala. A funeral service was held May 23 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs.

Mr. Wilbanks was past master of the Masons and past patron of the Eastern Star. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to fish and loved living in this community.

He is survived by his wife, Willie Wilbanks; daughter, Debra Hargrove; son, Gaylon Kenneth Wilbanks Jr. (Marie); sister, Alma Miller; grandchildren, Jeremy Lynn (Jillian), David Thacker (Rena), Brandy Gobert (Joshua), Mary Hunnings (Trey), Jason Wilbanks, and Jennifer Wilbanks; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.