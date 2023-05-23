A graveside service for Patti Smith Benton was held May 17, 2023, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Benton, 70, of Farmersville, Texas, died May 12 at her residence. She was born Sept. 5, 1952, to Jasper Leon Smith Jr. and Sybil Stevens Smith.

Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Benton; and her parents.

She is survived by her sons, Stevie Benton and wife, Sara; Matt Benton and wife, Mindy; Billie Benton and girlfriend, Kelly Zambo; three grandchildren, Sebaston Taylor Benton, Sophia Benton, Skyler Benton; as well as other loving family members and friends.