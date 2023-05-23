Vanda Nell Smith Fairchild, 85, passed away May 19, 2023, at her residence. A funeral service was held May 24 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial following at Beauregard Cemetery in Wesson.

Mrs. Fairchild was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and was willing to help in any way she could. Mrs. Fairchild worked as a nurse for 40 years at Hardy Wilson Hospital and Sanderson Farms in Hazlehurst. She had a tremendous love for her family and friends. She also served at church in numerous capacities where her heart was in the food pantry ministry. Those she leaves behind have many special memories of her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Fairchild Jr.; son, Bobby Joe Sanders; daughter, Mary Lou Jones, of Hazlehurst; granddaughter, Brandy Sanders, of Wesson; daughters-in-law, Carolyn Sanders, of Wesson; and Zelle Sanders, of Hazlehurst; son-in-law, Darrell Hood, of Hazlehurst; parents, Van J. Smith and Jessie Elma Flynn, of Wesson; brothers, Harry Smith, Donald Smith, of Houma, La.; Willis Smith, of Pasadena, Calif.; and sisters, Myrtle Lambert, of Wesson; Mary McKee, of Wesson; and Dot King, of Missouri. She was also preceded in death by stepbrothers and sisters by the late Tom Hudson.

She is survived by sons, Robin Sanders, and wife Karla, of Hazlehurst; Mickey Ray Sanders, of Wesson; stepdaughter, Cindy Bass, of Hazlehurst; sister, Laura Barlow, of Wesson;14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Fairchild was laid to rest by pallbearers Robert Ryan, Joshua Sanders, Mickey Ray Sanders Jr., Chase Jones, AJ Perkins, Tyler Brister, Tate Brister, and alternate Hugh Watson.