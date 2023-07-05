Funeral services for Mattie Mae Bailey were held July 3 at Galilee Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, with burial following in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Robert Sones officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bailey, 92, of Hazlehurst, passed from this life July 1 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 8, 1931, in Hazlehurst to Troy McManus and Boby Lucille McLendon McManus. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a quality control inspector at the garment factories in Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs. She was a school bus driver and a cafeteria worker at Union school. Mrs. Mattie enjoyed baking, sewing, being with family and friends, and attending church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She experienced the joy of five generations of family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Troy and Boby Lucille McManus; husband Willie J. Bailey; sons, John Wayne Bailey and Bobby Joe Bailey; and sister, Katherine McManus Sykes.

Survivors are her daughter, Rita Runnels; brother, Richard McManus (Becky); grandchildren, Jason Bailey (Kerry), Janna Tyler, Jamie Leigh Odom (Sidney), Jonathan Runnels; great-grandchildren, Karley Smith, Keith Morgan (Cheyene), Conner Morgan, Kynlea Runnels, Jordan Bailey, Madelyn Bailey, Peyton Bailey, Jase Bailey, Jade Thorpe (Johnathan), Jared Whittington, and Bailey Walker; great-great-grandchildren, McKenzie Hamilton, Breelynn Hamilton, Maryana Morgan, Waylon Thorpe, and Hazle Thorpe; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers were Sidney Odom, Jonathan Runnels, Keith Morgan, Conner Morgan, Jared Whittington, and Johnathan Thorpe. Honorary pallbearer was Jason Bailey.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Copiah County Medical Center staff and nurses, nurse practitioners Chris Price and Karen Sue Boone, therapy staff, CNAs, and ER physician Dr. Smith Omonuwa.