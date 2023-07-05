Paul T. “Buddy” Dickerson Sr., 73, of Wesson, passed away June 25, 2023. Services were held June 28 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Beauregard Cemetery.

Mr. Dickerson was a member of Beauregard Methodist Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and raising his livestock – horses, cows, goats, and all his hunting dogs. He loved coon hunting when he was able, listening to music, singing karaoke, and especially his bulldog, Penny. Mr. Dickerson loved his wife and all his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, J. T. Dickerson; and mother, Katie Dickerson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Sutton Dickerson; sons, Paul Thomas Dickerson II (Amy), of Wesson; and Timothy Scott Dickerson (Paula), of Brookhaven; grandchildren, Jamie Dickerson, Cheyenne Dickerson, Abbie Edwards, Andrew Runnels, Anthony Davis, Anna Roberts, Abi Gail Brister; and Mitchel Thornton; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rusty Arvello, of Houston, Texas; and Judi Newbert, of Dyersburg, Tenn.