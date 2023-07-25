Linda Belding

Linda Jean Belding, 76, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 18, 2023. A funeral service was held July 22 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Belding was a member of Highland Baptist Church and the Morning Glories at Highland Baptist Church. She and her cousin, Cheryl Pruitt, started the SOS food pantry in Crystal Springs in the early ‘90s. She was a teacher’s assistant at Crystal Springs Elementary School for 12 years.

Mrs. Belding enjoyed nature and all of God’s animals. She loved her family and friends whom she was a constant prayer warrior for.

She is survived by son, George Vance Belding, and daughter-in-law, Cherie Belding.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Highland Baptist Church.