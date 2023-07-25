Martha Farmer McSherry – a mother, grandmother, sister, and friend – passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023, after a brief illness at the age of 72.

Born in Jackson and a resident of Crystal Springs most of her life, she graduated from Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana Monroe), which led to an almost 30-year career as a pharmacist with Mississippi State Hospital. She spent her retirement years reading, traveling, and enjoying time with her beloved family and pets.

Undoubtedly, her proudest accomplishment in life was raising her only daughter from childhood into an independent and successful professional. Her little girl went on to become her best friend in adulthood and remained by her side until the very end. She cherished their special relationship, and her influence, love, and wisdom will be sorely missed.

Martha is survived by her loving daughter, Melissa McSherry Langlois, Ed.D (Jeremy), and adored grandson, Birch Davis Langlois, of Mandeville, La. She is also survived by her sisters, Pam Biggs (Frank), of Madison, and Rita Schaper (Gary), of Dickinson, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Davis Clyde Farmer; her mother, Mary Burney Farmer; Melissa’s father, Robert Morrison McSherry; and her sister, Charlotte Dickson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life, which will be held at her Crystal Springs home from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 30.

Martha was a lifelong lover of animals and was never without a canine companion. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Copiah Animal Shelter, 27084 Highway 51, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.