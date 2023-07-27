‘Talent Springs in Crystal Springs’ set for Aug. 4

The MacDowell Music Club is sponsoring a talent show at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4, in the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church Family Center. This event is a fundraiser for the club, and tickets will be available at the door.

This is the fifth year the club has held this community event named “Talent Springs in Crystal Springs,” and it has proven to be very popular due to the variety of local talents that are showcased. Some of the performers are the MacDowell Quartet, the First Baptist Worship Team, Jim Kitchens playing the piano, Reese Walker singing, Elizabeth Easley playing the flute, Stan Weatherford playing the guitar and singing, Drew Different playing the saxophone, and Kris Carmichael playing the bagpipes.

For more information, call Laurie Gwaltney at 601-573-5002 or Inza Calloway at 601-214-1039.