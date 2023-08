Lula Stoval, 93, of Crystal Springs, passed away July 24, 2023, at her home. A funeral service was held July 29 at Salem M.B. Church in Terry, with burial at the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Mose Stoval and Frank Stoval, of Crystal Springs; 15 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.