Raymond Louis Hollis Sr., 83, of Pascagoula, passed into heaven on July 21, 2023.

He had struggled with COPD for the past several years and passed peacefully surrounded by his children at his son’s home on Lake Copiah, which was his favorite place in the world to be, as well as his last wishes of where he desired to pass.

Louis grew up in Pascagoula, where he attended Pascagoula High School. He then joined the Marines and was very proud to represent his country.

He was also proud to be from Mississippi and continued to live in Mississippi throughout his lifetime.

He was a master craftsman and loved working with his hands. He loved playing his guitar and singing country music and hymns. He loved fishing and the outdoors. In his latter years, he also gardened and grew the best tomatoes this side of the Mississippi River. But his greatest love was the love he had for his Lord Jesus Christ. Next to that love was his love for his family. He fiercely loved his family and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He left such a legacy of love and laughter.

Everyone who knew him agrees that he was one of a kind. His personality was unique, witty, and full of life. He will be greatly missed here on Earth by all who knew him, yet we are grateful that he is no longer suffering and he is at peace with His Lord.

There will be no funeral service per his request. The family will have an intimate family gathering to celebrate his life and wishes.

We love you so much, Pops, and it’s not goodbye but see you later.