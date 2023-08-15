Marcelle Berch, 98, of Crystal Springs, passed away Aug. 6, 2023. A funeral service was held Aug. 9 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Cemetery.

Mrs. Berch was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Berch; daughter, Barbara King; sister, Christine Burkett; and brothers, Jim Matthews, DC Matthews, Billy Matthews, Bobby Joe Matthews, and Odell Matthews.

She is survived by her son, Lloyd Berch; grandchildren, Sam Berch and Dan Berch; and great-grandchildren, Madison Berch, Parker Berch, Cade Berch, and Brodie Berch.