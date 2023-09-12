Hazel Ruth Barlow Blue was born near Hazlehurst on Jan. 10, 1926, and went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Aug. 23, 2023, at 97 years of age. She was born to Jim and Iva Kelly Douglass Barlow and was the oldest of three children. She married Carl Blue on Dec. 28, 1945, in Vicksburg shortly after he returned from WWII. She and Carl were married for 57 years. Hazel and Carl had three sons, Bob, Roger, and Rodney. She had eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Blue was Hazel’s favorite color, and she wore it with pride. Hazel always loved telling people she met that her name is “two colors, Hazel Blue.” She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, and attending ladies Bible study. She was a loving matriarch and enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whenever she had the chance.

Hazel rarely sat down to rest but when she did, she was watching professional golf on TV. Her favorite golfers were Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. She was athletic in her younger years. She was a starter on her high school basketball team and played short stop on the softball team. She attended Hazlehurst High School and graduated in 1944.

After high school, Hazel went to Washington, D.C., for the Navy and worked as a secretary to assist in the war effort. She was discharged on a hardship basis after five months in the Navy to take care of her family when her mother became very ill. Her Bufkin relatives convinced her to come stay with them in Vicksburg to provide opportunities for her future. It was during this time Hazel met Carl through mutual friends while he was on furlough from the Air Force. After a year of sending letters to each other, they were married only 15 days after he was discharged from the military. Hazel raised her family while supporting Carl’s career, which followed the pipeline establishment across the United States. They lived in Mississippi, Louisiana, Utah, Idaho, and finally settled in Texas. Hazel has kept her family and friends entertained for years with the stories of life growing up in rural Mississippi and raising three boys.

She loved living in the Piney Woods of East Texas where she and Carl spent most of their retirement years serving in their community, primarily in their church, First Baptist Church Neches. Hazel was near famous for her fried chicken and homemade yeast rolls. Pretty much anything she made was a family favorite. Hazel leaves a legacy of strength, unwavering faith, steadfast prayer, laughter, and food that feeds the soul.

Hazel was pre-deceased by her parents, Jim and Iva Barlow; her brother, William (Bud) Barlow; her loving husband, Carl Warren Blue; and daughter-in-law, Janet Ragusa Blue (Rodney).

Hazel is survived by her sons and spouses, Robert Barlow (Bob) Blue (Cathy), of Weston Lakes, Texas; Roger Carl Blue (Cindy), of New Braunfels, Texas; and Rodney Alan Blue, of Pert, Texas; grandchildren, Crystal Blue Gully (Patrick), Heather Blue Embry (Patrick), Dawn Blue Brown (Joe), Lindsey Tenille Sewell (Chad), Roxanne Blue Lain (Shawn), Alexis Carolyn Blue, Rhett Alan Blue (Raychaelle), and Donna Lea Blue (Andrew Kinh); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Gully, Will, Ethan, Joshua, Alex and Andrew Sewell, Axton, Tynison, Corbin and Deacon Lain, Auria, Alyna, Aurora, Ada and Amelia Blue, and Aven Blue; and sister, Betty Barlow Ashley, of Hazlehurst.

In recent years, Hazel had been a resident of Elan Westpointe Retirement Home in New Braunfels, Texas, since November 2018. The family would like to take this time to say thank you to the many caregivers who gave “Ms. Hazel” such tender loving care these past few years. We’d especially like to thank the chef who very kindly prepared her fish and a baked sweet potato (her favorite) for every meal per her request.

A graveside service was held Sept. 9 at Antioch Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Antioch Cemetery Association, 11038 Barlow Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or to the charity of their choice.