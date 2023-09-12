Willie T. Miller III, 76, of Detroit, Mich., died Aug. 17, 2023.

A homegoing celebration will be held at the Marriott Hotel Southfield, 27033 Northwestern Hwy., Detroit, Mich., from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

He was born March 31, 1947, to Willie T. Miller Jr. and Mary Alice (Taylor) Miller. After high school in 1965, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After serving his tour of duty, he moved to Detroit and enrolled in school to study automotive repair and service. He worked in that industry for many years and later purchased the shop where he worked.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brother, Lawrence E. Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey D. Miller; sisters, Gynda A. McCluskey (Miller), of Pomona, Calif.; Lena L. Miller, of Hazlehurst; and Patricia Edwards (Miller), of Hazlehurst; brothers, Walter Miller, of Hazlehurst; Troy Miller, of Charleston, S.C.; and Ronald Miller, of Hazlehurst.