Rosie Brown, 97, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sept. 2, 2023. A service was held Sept. 10 at Egypt Hill M.B. Church, with burial at the church cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her sons, Bert Brown Jr. and Arthur Brown; daughters, Dorothy Smith, Barbara Williams, and Sandra Thomas; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; and her twin, Johnie L. Lomax.