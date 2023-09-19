Sampson Mitchell, 73, passed away Sept. 8, 2023, at his home in Crystal Springs, after a long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sammy was a successful businessman and owner of Mitchell Timber Company until its closing. He was a longtime employee of Gaston Lanaux. Sammy was a member of Lake Copiah Campground and loved fishing in the lake with his best friend, Fred Walker. Sammy was an avid hunter who found solace and serenity in the peaceful embrace of the woods. Sammy was a lifelong member of Wesley Chapel Church in Ponchatoula, La. Though he did not raise any children of his own, he considered all his nieces and nephews his own. He also had a special bond with his godchildren, Richelle Hoover and Savannah Francis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sampson P. Mitchell Sr.; mother, Anita Mitchell; sister, Pamela Mitchell; sister-in-law, Taunee Sue Jones; nephew, Craig Corkern; and one unborn child.

He is survived by his wife, Tena Champlin Mitchell; sister-in-law, Sandra (Jeff Mangum) Champlin; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Dewanna) Champlin, Albert (Susan) Champlin, and brother-in-love, Bobby (Gwen) Jones; nieces and nephews, Richelle (Michael) Hoover, Christina (Randy) Wallace, Curtis (Juanita) Jones, April (Sean) Francis, Chad (Janelle) Champlin, Julie (Gedd) Herron, Amber Champlin, Lindsey (Michael) Doughty, and Lanie (Stetson) Hickman; 24 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-nieces and nephews.