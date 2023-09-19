Vanessa Anne Potter, of Crystal Springs, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 10, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Nessa, as she was known to her friends, was 64 years old.

Vanessa was born on Aug. 9, 1959, in Albany, Ga., to Joanne and Robert Baker.

Vanessa loved working in her yard and with her potted plants. She really had a green thumb.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Thomas B. Potter; son, Andrew N. Bates; brother, Robert C. Baker; and grandparents, Paul and Zelle Williams, and Nelson and Mildred Baker.

Survivors include her daughter, Terah A. Bitler; grandson Austin T. Bates; mother, Joanne Baker; brother, Paul S. Baker; and sister Karen E. Baker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.