Doris Jackson

Doris Rose Teasley Jackson – a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend – peacefully departed from this world on Sept. 18, 2023. She was born on March 4, 1936, to her loving parents, William T. Teasley and Mattie Ophelia Crapps Teasley, who have preceded her in death.

Doris was a woman of deep love and enduring commitment, and she was married to her devoted husband, Joe Dee Jackson, for many cherished years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and the joys of family.

She was also a cherished sister to preceded siblings, Nannie B. Ducker and Shirley K. Mangold, and a loving sister to her brothers, William Paul Teasley, Thomas R. Teasley, Bobby J. Teasley, James E. Teasley, and Otis Teasley. She was a cherished mother-in-law to Frank E. Beall.

Doris was a devoted mother to her children, Patricia Jackson Beall, Randy D. Jackson (Debbie), C. Dwayne Jackson (Janie), and Daron Lamar Jackson, deceased in 2007. Her brother, Gene B. Teasley (Brenda), was also a cherished part of her life.

Doris took immense joy in her role as a grandmother, showering her grandchildren with love and affection. Her grandchildren include Roxanna R. Price (Jon Price), Erik E. Beall, Anthony Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Cody Daughdrill, Tiffany Woolley, Michael Jackson, Amanda Jackson, and Jessica Broome.

Her legacy continued through her 16 great-grandchildren, who brought her endless smiles.

Doris was a long-time resident of Martinsville, where she touched the lives of many in her community. She was a faithful member of Springhill Baptist Church, where her faith provided her with comfort and strength throughout her life.

Doris peacefully entered eternal rest at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering devotion. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A graveside service was held Sept. 21 at the City of Hazlehurst cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Springhill Baptist Church as a tribute to Doris’s spirit of generosity and compassion.