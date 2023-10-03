Francis Floyd Hood, of Hazlehurst, was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was born Dec. 30, 1941, and departed this world the morning of Oct. 1, 2023, at 81 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W. E. Hood and Frances Hood.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Elsie Hood; son, James; and daughter, Gloria. His grandchildren include Emily, Quentin, Sarah Grace, and Joseph. He had an endless love for his children and grandchildren.

He was a long-term member at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of Pine Bluff Lodge and Dentville Fire Department. He served in the National Guard and worked as a conservation officer for the state of Mississippi. He was a cattle man at heart and loved each day he got to spend on the farm. He showed God’s love to people every day by helping anyone who needed it.

A service was held Oct. 3 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. He was laid to rest at Pine Bluff Cemetery.