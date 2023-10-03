On Sept. 16, 2023, my precious mother, Jane Thornton Greer, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 90 years old. Alzheimer’s took her, but she is fully healed and in the presence of the Lord today. A lifelong Mississippian, Jane was well-loved by all who had the opportunity to know her. Jane was a loving mother and grandmother to two children and four grandchildren.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Greer; her son, Gary Greer; and her granddaughter, Kelsey.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Greer (Drew) Dearman; and three grandchildren, Hannah Dearman, Seth Dearman, and Rachel Dearman. She is also survived by her three sisters, Gay (Terry) Beck, Idelle Nichols, both of Brandon; and Joyce (Phillip) Slay, of Crystal Springs.

Born in Crystal Springs, Jane and her three sisters grew up helping their father, Willie Thornton, on his farm. She married her prince, Elton Greer, after both had graduated from Mississippi College and moved to Jackson. Jane worked with the Jackson Public Schools and the Mississippi Baptist Convention Board until her retirement. She was a loyal member of both Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she served many years teaching Sunday school. After retirement, she attended First Baptist Church of Jackson, where she loved staying busy with the senior citizens group.

Jane’s funeral service was a private graveside service for immediate family members on Sept. 20 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.