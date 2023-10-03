Joan Elizabeth Martin, of Crystal Springs, passed away on Sept. 16, 2023, in Hazlehurst.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1951, in Tokyo, Japan. The family eventually settled in Crystal Springs, where she attended and graduated from Crystal Springs Attendance Center.

As an adult, she spent her career in the field of customer service, perfecting those skills at Bernstein Shirt Factory until its closing in 2007. She retired from The Meteor in 2014, where she enjoyed assisting customers and interacting with the community.

Joan loved to study her Bible, praying for and with others, spending time with family, laughing, and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and devoted daughter and mother, caring sister and friend, and a doting grandmother, always putting others before herself.

Joan professed her life to Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church, where she enjoyed spending time with her church family and cherished praising the Lord in the church choir. She was an avid supporter of local missions and ministered on mission trips to Alaska, Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana, and China. She served in many positions at Highland throughout the years. She was director of the WMU and Women on Mission, Children’s Activities Committee, VBS, and the Youth Drama Team. She taught preschool and children’s Sunday school and discipleship training and volunteered with the Youth Ministry. In the Copiah Baptist Association, she was on the Children’s Power Camp Lead Team and served as WMU coordinator. Finally, she spent several years as church custodian and Outreach Tape Ministry coordinator.

Joan will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Heather (Javier) Flores; grandchildren, Andrea Flores, Alex Flores, and Eli Flores; sister, Jeri “Bobbie” Martin; and best friend, Josh Berry.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank W. and Eleanor Fields Martin; and brother, Mike Martin.

A memorial service to celebrate Joan’s life was held Sept. 23 at Highland Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church, 505 N. Jackson St., Crystal Springs. Please designate Van Fund, Activity Building Fund, Morning Glory Mission Fund, Women on Mission Fund, or any Highland fund of your choice.