Debby White, 68, of Hazlehurst, passed away Oct. 2, 2023. A memorial service was held Oct. 7 at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Debby was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Bonnie Parks Strickland; brother, Dale Strickland; and brother-in-law, Vick Alba.

She is survived by her husband, Elbert Lee White; sons, Eric White (Tracey) and Jamie White (Jennifer); grandchildren, Madisyn White, Caden White, Avery White, Jaide Shoop, Bella Shoop, Pax White; sisters, Kay Anderson and Sonnie Alba; and brother, Dale Strickland.