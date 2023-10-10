Mama may have; papa may have. But God bless the child that’s got his own. Willie T. Miller III, affectionately known as Willie, Bill, or Lil Willie, often repeated these three lines from Billie Holiday’s 1941 song, “God Bless the Child,” when doling out advice. Willie believed strongly that God gave men the free will and ability to have their own, if they were willing to work and prudently manage their resources. Willie’s sense of personal responsibility and accountability expressed in the lyrics of “God Bless the Child” were the guiding principles that informed every decision he made in life from the time he graduated from Parrish High School in Hazlehurst in 1965, through the time of his transition on Aug. 17, 2023, in Detroit, Mich.

After Willie graduated from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he worked on the business side learning functions including business organization, procurement, management, and finance. After an honorable discharge in 1969, Willie moved to Detroit.

Like other Black people moving from the South to the North during the Great Migration in search of opportunity and escaping racial oppression, Willie moved in with family, his cousin, LC Adams.

A newly transplanted Willie arrived in Detroit prepared to take advantage of every chance to make his mark. In 1971, Willie worked part-time for William Harrison, affectionately called Bill, a prominent Boron Oil Service operator, near Wayne State University. Soon thereafter, Boron offered Willie his own location in Northwest Detroit, where he excelled until 1979, when Boron moved out of Michigan.

Willie relocated to the intersection of Puritan and Wyoming, in Northwest Detroit, where he became a Marathon Petroleum service operator. But Willie was not satisfied working for someone else.

In 1986, Willie purchased the business and land from Marathon. Willie renamed the business as Puritan and Wyoming Automotive Repair. He expanded the business providing good paying jobs to any young person willing to learn. Willie realized his goal of self-sufficiency and became an example of manhood entrepreneurship in the Black community. In 2012, Willie sold Puritan and Wyoming Automotive Repair but continued to be a fixture around the business.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Willie transitioned from this world after battling many health issues.

Life taught Willie that one must look out for oneself. Willie used his business acumen and work ethic to impart the wisdom and skills necessary for financial self-sufficiency to anyone able to receive it. He mixed hard lessons with lyrics, such as “God Bless the Child that’s got his own” to lighten tough and candid conversations. Willie wanted everyone to know the freedom of self-sufficiency and worked to be an example and mentor to anyone striving to have their own.