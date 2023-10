Arthur Lee Coleman Sr., 68, passed away Sept. 29, 2023. A service was held Oct. 7 at New Hope United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his children, Jermaine Stewart, Demona Cook, Ditra Coleman, Arthur Lee Coleman Jr., Jeffery Stewart, and Jjuana Barlow; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Essie Lee Mitchell, Henrine Sanders, Ruby Nell H. Collins, Sheila Thomas, Cassandra Pendleton, Lara Brown, Michael Coleman, and Norma Daniels.