Services for Kathy Theresa Ashley Mullins, of Wesson, were held Nov. 2, 2023, at Strong Hope Baptist Church, with burial at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mrs. Mullins, 65, passed away Oct. 29. She was born May 8, 1958, in Thibodeaux, La.

Kathy was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She loved working with children in cub scouts and school programs, and enjoyed camping and reading books.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Wilton Ashley and Vera Jasper; sister, Judy Bailey; and brother, Alex Ashley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, W.L. Mullins; and children, Scott Nelson Mullins and Ashlee Vernice Fauver.

She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Memorials can be made to The Baptist Childrens Village or Gideons Bible Ministry.