Lawrence Ray Dufresne

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lawrence (Larry) Ray Dufresne, who left us on Nov. 10, 2023, at the age of 61.

Larry was born on July 5, 1961, in Jackson to Raymond and Nancy Earline Dufresne. He grew up in Jackson before moving with his parents to Crystal Springs, where he worked in his father’s meat market and convenience store, Raymond & Sons. In 2003, Larry sold the store and started working at Wilson’s Meat Market until February 2023.

In 1979, Larry married Barbara Goza, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Raymond; and daughter, Haley Dufresne.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dufresne; daughter, Brandie Turner (Patrick); grandchildren, Duncan Turner, Sophie Rae Aultman, and Bennett Britt; mother, Nancy Earline; brother, Perry Dufresne (Sally); and sisters, Ann Welch (Mike) and Debbie Duke (Greg).

Larry was known for his quiet nature and willingness to help others in need along with his love of his family. He was one who did the right thing when needed and led by example with his giving heart.

A service was held at Stringer Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal Springs on Nov. 13.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Larry Dufresne Memorial Fund at Stringer Funeral Home.

Though his time with us was too short, the impact he made on our lives will forever be remembered. May he rest in peace.