Walter Glenn Johnson, 71, of Byram, passed away Nov. 8, 2023. A service was held Nov. 11 at Stringer Family Chapel in Crystal Springs, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Johnson was a retired Jackson police officer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Byram and donated to multiple charities, including Operation Smiles and St. Jude. He was an Ole Miss fan and enjoyed the outdoors, horseback riding, breeding and raising dogs, and was an avid hunter and member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Julian Johnson, and mother, Stella Lenora Buckles.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jordan (Josh), and grandchild, Rhett Jamison Jordan.