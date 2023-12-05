Bobbie Sue Smith, 82, of Crystal Springs, passed away at her residence Nov. 27, 2023.

She was born in the Delta to Wes and Josie McGaugh on Sept. 5, 1941. She was a 1960 graduate of Crystal Springs High School. She married Vernon P. Smith in April 1961. They resided in Crystal Springs where she was a loving mother of two children, grandchildren, and great-grands. She also worked as a seamstress at Bernstein and Sons for 40 years. She was a member of Bethesda Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon P. Smith; her parents, Wes and Josie McGaugh; sisters, Autie Mae Clark, Ocie Beasley, and Marguerite Thornton; and brother William McGaugh.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Janet) Smith, of Wesson; daughter, Janet Smith, of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A service was held Nov. 29 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, with burial in Crystal Springs Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Stringer Funeral Home.