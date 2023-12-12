Chalon Surville Lenard Whittington, 54, of Crystal Springs, entered into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 4, 2023, surrounded by close family. She was born May 12, 1969, to Chuck and Linda Lenard at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst.

Chalon was lovingly called Chelly and was a loving daughter and devoted mother.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles (Chuck) A. Lenard; son, Dustin Reese Whittington; grandmothers, Peggy Reeves Turnbow Bryant and ClairaDean Lenard; and grandfathers, Lewis Mcmanus, Odell Turnbow, and James Hiram Lenard.

She is survived by her mother, Linda McManus Lenard; sons, Ronald Neil Whittington and Nicholas Reed Whittington; brothers, Daniel Scott Lenard and Thomas Allen Lenard; one niece, one nephew, three great-nieces, and two great-nephews; as well as many close friends and extended family members who loved her dearly.

Upon graduation from Crystal Springs High School in 1987, Chelly attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College for one year before joining the workforce. She worked for Bernstein & Sons for 10 years and in real estate for six years. Chelly also worked for City Drug in Crystal Springs in the Customer Service Department as the floor manager for four years prior to her passing.

Chelly was an extremely-talented pianist and played for Highland Baptist Church for 39 years. She had a love for books, music, and spending time with loved ones. Chelly was gifted with the voice of an angel, and anyone who was lucky enough to hear her sing will agree. She was extremely thankful to her family and close friends who always offered encouragement and love when she needed it most.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m., Dec. 16, at Highland Baptist Church, 505 North Jackson St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Highland Baptist Church Music Fund.