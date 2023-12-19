Linda McGrew

Linda Sue “Mimi” McGrew, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 13, 2023. A service was held Dec. 15 at Highland Baptist Church, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. McGrew was born in Wesson to the late Herman and Christine McLemore Hemphill. She worked in childcare for 40 years and was a member of Highland Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce McGrew; her parents; sister, Jeanie Hart; and brother, Richard “Ricky” Hemphill.

She is survived by sons, Jason Granger (Mandy), Chris Granger (Amanda), Josh Granger (Melanie), and Keith McGrew (Jennifer); nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tony Hemphill (Patti).