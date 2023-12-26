Benny Pevey Sr.

Benny Nelson Pevey Sr., 79, of Harrisville, passed away Dec. 17, 2023. A memorial service was held Dec. 21 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Pevey was born in Mendenhall to the late Benny Hopson and Margie Kirkland Pevey. He was a very quiet, peaceful, and gentle giant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, AQ “Sonny” Pevey.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Christine Pevey; sons, Benny Nelson Pevey Jr. (Linda), of Harrisville, and Charles Hobson Pevey, of Florence; grandchildren, Christopher Pevey, Christie Arender, Steven Seal, Dustin Pevey, Jason Pevey, and Josh Pevey; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Welch, of Crystal Springs; and brothers, Roy Pevey, of Harrisville; Jimmy Pevey, of Pelahatchie; and David Pevey, of Brandon.

Memorials may be made to Batson Children’s Hospital, https://ummchealth.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/