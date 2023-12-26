Carl Leon Geren Jr., 72, passed away Dec. 4, 2023, in Hazlehurst. A service was held Dec. 9 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA in Hazlehurst, with Elder Clifton Goodloe III officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Geren, affectionately known as “Mr. Butch,” was born Sept. 9, 1951, in McPherson, Kansas, to the late Carl Leon Geren Sr. and Melba Elkins Geren. On April 11, 2011, he married Rhoda Althea Thurman McGee-Edwards-Geren. Although no children were born to this union, he was an honorary parent, grandparent, and great-grandparent to all of Mrs. Geren’s family.

He was an awesome hunter who introduced his wife to the sport of hunting. He enjoyed outdoor camping where each summer, the couple would take the grandchildren. He also appreciated the school children whom his wife taught by donating fresh donuts each Monday to the boys and girls, which they eagerly enjoyed during their breaks.

Mr. Geren was a conversationalist. He would talk to anyone. He was a kind and generous man although as he often said, “mule headed.” He saw people not as a particular race but simply as an equal human being on this Earth. He also could have earned a red ribbon for being a walker. He walked far and near and would always talk to anyone who would listen, which was often.

He enjoyed attending church. He was a member of Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA under the leadership of Elder Clifton Goodloe III and regularly attended Hazlehurst United Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. Victor Willis.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, before his passing on Monday, Dec. 4, he very much wanted to attend church service, but his health prevented his attendance.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Rhoda Althea Geren; and sisters, Dana and Carla.