Robert Leland Beall Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Kenner, La., on Dec. 30, 2023. He was born on Aug. 25, 1944, in Hazlehurst.

His parents were the late Robert Leland Beall Sr. and Emma Katherine McCardle Beall Hester. He was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School and Copiah-Lincoln Junior College. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He was employed with Otis Elevator Company in Dallas, Texas, and transferred to New Orleans, La. He retired from Otis Elevator Company in 2003 and became an elevator inspector with the City of New Orleans until his retirement in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Bryant Beall; his daughter, Katy Beall Schell; his grandchildren, Harrison and Abbey Schell; and his sister, Margaret Bailey Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Edmund Beall.