Tommy Carl Davis

Tommy Carl “Fasie” Davis, of Hazlehurst, passed away on Dec. 7, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital. Service was held at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home Inc. in Hazlehurst, with Bishop Steven Catchings officiating. Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home oversaw the arrangements. Interment was at Mt. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Wesson. The pallbearers were Jerry Montgomery, Jamarion Robinson, Roy Byther, William Sanders, Michael Jones, and Able Furnace.

Tommy was born on Nov. 15, 1947, at Jim Robinson’s place to Mosco Davis Jr. and Litha Lyles Davis. He was the fourth child and eldest son of their nine children. He was a fraternal twin to Tommie Lee Davis, affectionately known as Gilbert. He fathered three children with Frances Furnace: Dana, Tommy “TomTom,” and Rebecca.

Tommy joined St. Morris Church in Hazlehurst at an early age and attended St. Morris School up to the eighth grade. He graduated from Parrish High School. Later, Tommy enrolled in Utica Normal and Industrial Institute, where he majored in their electrical program.

Tommy performed an assortment of jobs in his life. He worked in Louisiana laying sewer pipelines and for Dickerson and Bowen Construction doing asphalt paving. Finally, he worked for about 20 years at the Hazlehurst Pulpwood Yard. Afterwards, he was fond of saying that all he had to do now was just peddle around and make a little hustle – his children, all grown.

Tommy enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking to people. His favorite food was wild game, though he was not particularly fond of hunting. Fresh roadkill worked for him.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Merdis Davis Jones, Clara Mae Davis King, and Bobby Gean Davis Stewart; brothers, Tommie Lee Davis and Mosco Davis III; and his son, Tommy Furnace.

Tommy leaves to mourn his passing his daughters, Dana Furnace Gates (Andre), of Byram, and Rebecca Furnace, of Hazlehurst; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Ruby Smith and Donald Davis, both of Wesson, and Jimmy Lee Davis, of Byram. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends; particularly by his special friend, Roy Byther, and the McGrew family.