Betty Jo Hammons

Betty Jo Phillips Hammons went to be with her Lord on Jan. 28, 2024. She was born in Crystal Springs on July 17, 1941, to the late Annie and Carsey Phillips. Together, she and her husband of 58 years, Billy Hammons, raised their family here and in Arkansas. She was a talented seamstress who made beautiful dresses and gowns. She loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, camping, NASCAR, church, her cabin in the woods, and raising her family. She retired from Unified Brands and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church.

Mrs. Hammons was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hammons; parents, Annie and Carsey Phillips; daughter, Rhonda Blackwell; three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Hammons (Joy) and Phillip Hammons; grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren, Andrew, Buck, Crystal, and Andres; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Pat; brother Jay; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Jan. 31 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.