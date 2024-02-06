Jimmy Kinard, 82, of Terry, passed away Feb. 1, 2024. A graveside service was held Feb. 5 at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Kinard was a member of Forest Hill Methodist Church. He was an avid Ole Miss fan, a collector of guns and knives, and enjoyed working in the garden. Mr. Kinard loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Major Henry Kinard; mother, Sara Austin Kinard; brother, Dudley Kinard; and sister, Betty Kinard Lawless.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Lawless Kinard; son, Jeff Kinard; daughters, Cindy Kinard McMullan (Richard) and Sherrie Kinard White (Jim); grandsons, Tanner White (Caroline), Tyler White (fiancé, Madelyn Abbott), Trace White, and Tristan McMullan; granddaughters, Laci Ann White, Allison Kinard, Lexi Kinard Armstrong (Travis), and Rivers McMullan; great-granddaughter, Lennon White; sister-in-law, Rosie Kinard; and brother-in-law, Bill Lawless.