Louise Jefferson, 88, passed away Jan. 16, 2024, in the home of her loving family. A service was held Jan. 27 at Antioch M.B. Church, Hazlehurst, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Eugene C. Tanner, Chris Watkins, and Pinkie Lee Johnson; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.