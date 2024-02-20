Genevieve Newsom Harris, 97, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2024, at her farm home in Hazlehurst. Mrs. Harris was born on Jan. 8, 1927, near New Hebron at the farm home of her parents, John B. and Myrtle Newsom. She was named “Jennievee;” however, one month later the spelling was legally changed to “Genevieve.” To her family, she was known as “Sis” or “Baby Sister.”

She graduated as valedictorian from New Hebron High School. During her four years there as the 4-H Club president, she was so impressed by the 4-H leader that she decided to become a “Home Demonstration Agent.” She then earned a degree from Mississippi College for Women in Extension Work and Home Economics. Always ready to learn about innovations in her field, she attended numerous training seminars during her 33-year career as a Copiah County Home Economist. Genevieve became a trailblazer for other home economists in Mississippi in getting support to be allowed to return to work after marriage, then again after her first child was born. This was during a time when that was not the norm.

Her first job after college was teaching high school home economics in Hazlehurst. There, she reconnected with Julian Harris, whom she had met during a summer study program at Mississippi State College (now MSU). Genevieve tried not to miss an opportunity to gather with her extended family, which included 63 first cousins. Julian, an only child, quickly learned to love those occasions also. When their family time included water activities, Genevieve enjoyed teaching her children, grandchildren, and other relatives how to swim, dive, and water ski.

Genevieve loved to travel. She visited all 50 states, many visited while attending the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Annual Conferences. Her last trip to this NEAFCS Conference was at age 92 for the purpose of her induction into the newly-formed Hall of Fame. She rarely turned down an opportunity to plan and organize, accepting various offices within this professional association, including one year as national president. She also enjoyed international travel with friends and family, especially after retiring.

Genevieve was an active member of Hazlehurst Methodist Church. She served as a sixth-grade Sunday school teacher, where she also shared her piano skills, was a long-time member of the choir, was a member of the United Methodist Women, and served on a variety of committees. Through her career and personal life, she was a member of a variety of organizations, often serving in an office of leadership. Of note are the following: Gallatin Extension Homemaker Club (40-plus years), Mississippi Forestry Association, and Baptist Senior Adult Choir. Interested in family history, she joined the following historical societies: Colonial Dames XVIIC (50-plus years), DAR Cherokee Rose Chapter, First Mississippi Company, The Order of the First Families of Mississippi, The Jamestowne Society, and Copiah County Historical Society.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Julian Harris; her parents, John B. Newsom and Myrtle A. Newsom; her siblings and their spouses, John B. Newsom II (Mildred), James A. Newsom (Joyce), Peggy J. Rube (Bunks), Frank D. Newsom (Shirley), and Fred G. Newsom; and her great-grandson, Joshua R. Harris.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Robert Hal Harris, of Hazlehurst; Kirk Newsom Harris (Debbie), of Houston, Texas; Julia Ruth Keywood (Bubba), of Douglasville, Ga.; her grandchildren, Genny Keywood, of Douglasville, Ga.; Joseph Keywood (Leslie-Ana), of Harvest, Ala.; Matthew Harris (Lisa), of Chula Vista, Calif.; Michael Harris, of Crosby, Texas; great-grandchildren, Alexander Harris and Savannah Harris, of Chula Vista, Calif.; sister-in-law, Sylvia Newsom, of New Hebron; 14 nieces and nephews; a host of cousins and friends; and her loving, caring, and protective “little dog,” Rosalie (Rosie).

Special thanks to Dr. Randy Hankins for his medical care and friendship, and to the dedicated caregivers during this season of Genevieve’s life, especially to Carolyn Newsome and Valerie Stringer.

All glory and praise to our Lord for blessing Genevieve with such a long and productive life helping others and serving Him.

Memorials may be sent to Hazlehurst Methodist Church, P.O. Box 725, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or Dale Shows Ministry, c/o Scotty Shows, 1900 Pleasant Run, Tupelo, MS 38801 (ministering in Jordan), online giving at https://donorbox.org/the-shows-family.

A service was held Feb. 17 at Hazlehurst Methodist Church, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.