Rebecca Day

With great sadness, I announce the death of my beloved wife, Rebecca Jane Horn Day. Forty-one years ago, we joined our two families, her three daughters and my daughter and three sons. We have been blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

Beckie became the center of our family life. She was the one who made biscuits with the grandchildren, planned the gatherings, bought the presents, and made sure we attended all the special occasions. “GranBec” leaves us with many fond memories. There are also memories of sad times when her love and strength carried us through. We will remember her unconditional love, kindness, and humor. It will live on through our family.

Beckie was born in Laurel on Dec. 6, 1942. She grew up in Laurel and graduated from George S. Gardner High School. Mississippi College was the next step in her education. She often said that her freshman year at MC was one of the best years of her life. She later continued her education at LSU, pursuing a degree in interior design. She graduated in 1981 with her Bachelor of Interior Design. For the next 30 years, she worked for MISCO corporation and the Herman Miller company as a commercial interior designer specializing in the healthcare field. There are hospitals and clinics throughout Mississippi and Louisiana that benefited from her talent.

We moved to Hazlehurst in 1999. Beckie got involved in the Hazlehurst Methodist Church and loved the wonderful people she met there. She served the church in many ways. Her favorite was the nurture committee. Beckie and her wonderful friends on that committee served many meals for both happy and sad occasions. She loved Hazlehurst and gave of her time and energy selflessly to benefit the community in many ways. Beckie was recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” at the Chamber of Commerce banquet in 2014.

Over the years, there were hundreds of occasions to watch the children and grandchildren participate in sports, dancing, graduations, plays, and more. Beckie enjoyed each one. There was no limit to her love for her children and grandchildren. She was a die-hard LSU fan. She attended the SEC baseball championship tournament cheering on the Tigers for over 15 years with friends. She also loved cheering on the Saints in the Superdome.

The last years of her life were spent on beautiful Lake Sinclair in Eatonton, Ga., where she enjoyed boat rides, sunsets, and watching grandchildren tube behind the boat. Beckie felt blessed to live here and loved her neighbors who have become like family.

Beckie was preceded in death by a son, Clayton Edward Day, and grandson, Adam Doss Day. Other deceased loved ones were her parents, James Denson Horn and Maudie Mae Buckley Horn; her sister, Mary Kay Owen and husband Bob Owen; brother, James William Horn; father-in-law, R.E. Day; and mothers-in-law, Margaret Nix Day and Nell Ford Day.

The family that GranBec leaves behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Randall (Ranny) Elliott Day Jr.; daughters, Dianna Peden Odom, Kristen Peden Fryday (Dean), Kathleen Elizabeth Amsterdam (Jeff), Ann Day Becker; sons, Randall (Randy) Elliott Day III (Alexis), Andrew Oliver Day; sister-in-law, Linda Horn; brother-in-law, Billy Day (Polly); grandchildren, Zachary Day (Liz), Reagan Harbour Boudreaux (Elliott), Duncan Becker, Connor Day, Olivia Becker, Sarah Marie Odom, Eli Day, Emma Grace Fryday, Anna Kathryn Becker, Matthew Odom, Noah Amsterdam, Rebecca James Fryday, Lee Day, and Sam Amsterdam; and great-granddaughter, Rebecca “Jane” Boudreaux.

Thank you to all the amazing doctors and nurses who cared for Beckie on her journey. A special thanks to Georgia Hospice Care for their guidance and care at the end of her life.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 24. Her funeral will follow at noon. All services will be held at the Hazlehurst Methodist Church. Private burial to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hazlehurst Methodist Church, http://www.hazlehurstmethodist.com/; or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.