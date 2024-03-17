Services for Pamela Jean Taylor Moore are at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Stronghope, with visitation from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 18, at the church and will resume from 10 until the time of the service. Burial will be at Stronghope Baptist Church Cemetery. Riverwood Family is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Moore, 63, of Wesson, passed away on March 16 at her residence. She was born Oct. 18, 1960, to the late Kirby and Doris Taylor.

She was an active member of Stronghope Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed singing in the Copiah County Associational Choir as well. Each week, she played games with several ladies in the community. Pamela loved helping others and was deeply loved by her friends and family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her mother and father-in-law, James Alton and Mary Ann Moore; brother-in-law, Stanley Moore; and brothers, Keither Cody, Max Cody, and Charles Taylor.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Randy Moore; son, Phillip Moore, and Tiffany; two grandchildren, Macie Moore and Marlee Moore; brother, Elson Cody; sisters, Ann Coggins, Nancy Shows, Louise Aldridge, Betty Dear, and Mary Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cody, Kathy Cody, and Peggy Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.