Pat Bailey, 73, passed away March 23, 2024, at her residence. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, at Stringer Family Funeral Home. Service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Harmony Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bailey; parents, Lilburn and Sylvia Dellinger; daughters, Angel Hester and Gina Nations; son, Rick Sawyer; brothers, Mickey Dellinger, Palmer Dellinger, Fred Dellinger and Terry Dellinger; and sisters, Lori Nations and Shirley Forrester.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her daughter, Janet Sawyer; granddaughter, Felicia Sawyer; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Steve Dellinger and Delfina Dellinger.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude online at stjude.org.