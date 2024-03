Daniel Jones, 78, passed away March 11, 2024. A service was held March 16 at Church of Christ at Hazlehurst, with interment at Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery in Barlow. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Clara Jones; daughters, Allison Chase and Nicole Seal; stepchildren, Kenneth Roberts and Jackie Alton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lorine Jones, Marea Corley, James Jones, and Sherman Jones.