Robert Phelps

Robert Cecil Phelps, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 26, 2024. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. and the service at 11, Friday, March 29, at Gatesville Baptist Church, with burial at Gatesville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Phelps was a lifetime member of Mississippi Wild Turkey Federation. He loved hunting, fishing, and old westerns.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Phelps; brothers, James Edward Phelps, David Wayne Phelps (Stephanie), and Leroy Phelps (Pattie); sister, Mae Cantin; and 11 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Compassus Hospice.