Jan Owens Channell, 76, passed away April 8, 2024, at Trend Health and Rehab in Brookhaven. Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, at Strong Hope Baptist Church, with service at 11. Burial will be at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Channell was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church. She was a teacher at People’s High School and Wesson Attendance Center, where she was the cheerleader sponsor. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Channell, and daughter, Ronda Channell.

Mrs. Channell is survived by her son, Rod Channell (Mildred); grandchildren, Brian Channell (Katie) and Logan Channell (Savanna Tillman); and great-grandchildren, J. B. Baker and William Baker.