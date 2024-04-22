Mary Elizabeth Parkman Byrd, 80, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 19, 2024. She was born Aug. 3, 1943, to John Mecklin Parkman and Illma Wicker Parkman. She had two brothers, Johnny and Marion. Mary attended school at Burns High School in Smith County. After graduating, she attended Jones Junior College, where she was a JCJC beauty and graduated with honors.

On Jan. 17, 1965, she married Anthony Clifton (Tony) Byrd of Mt. Olive. Following Tony’s Marine discharge, they moved to Mt. Olive where their sons, Mike and Jon, were born. Tony attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Upon his graduation, the family moved to Metairie, La., where Tony attended dental school and Mary worked with Allstate Insurance Company. After Tony’s graduation, the family moved to Jackson, where Tony and Mary established a dental clinic where Mary worked as the office manager.

Mary and Tony volunteered with BMDMI to serve as missionaries in Honduras and served there until health concerns forced their return to the states. After returning to Jackson, Mary worked as the executive assistant of the orthopedic department at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Mary had a servant’s heart. She was always willing to serve where needed. She worked tirelessly in the church doing anything that was needed. She loved cooking for people who were ill or who had lost a loved one. She also prepared many dishes for church functions and for family and friends. She served in many other capacities as well. Mary was gifted musically, both in voice and piano, and often used those gifts in church.

Mary is survived by her husband, Tony; her sons, Mike (Lupe) and Jon (Virginia); her grandchildren, Jordan (Mary Jo), Morgan (Tim), Logan, Danitza Yarama, Hannah and Jon Hanley (Diana); eight great-grandchildren; nieces, Lisa Parkman Ethridge and Lori Parkman Nail; cousin, Joanne Bailey; and beloved caregiver, Alicia Smith.

Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Harmony Baptist Church. The service will be at 11, Tuesday, at Harmony Baptist Church, with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.